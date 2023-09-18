Belleview officer arrested for sharing information from department database, possessing drugs

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Belleview Police Department arrested one of their own after an officer was accused of improperly sharing information from the police department database. He also faces drug possession charges.

Belleview Police Department confirms Gregory Freeman, 53, was arrested on Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful computer access.

Freeman was placed on suspension on Sept. 7 due to an internal affairs investigation. Investigators determined he had accessed secure databases for “personal reasons” and shared the information with people who were not authorized.

TRENDING: 15-year-old battery victim hit by a vehicle in Marion County

Investigators searched Freeman’s home where they found meth and items related to drug use.

Freeman resigned from the police department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

This event is being held at the Best Western Gateway Grand on Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m.
‘It takes a Village’: Meridian Healthcare will host 7th annual ‘Steps to Wellness Luncheon’
Anthony Altick, 36, arrested for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter...
Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando
Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians used to search the interior of each school...
8th grader suspected in bomb threat at Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools
Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp
Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp