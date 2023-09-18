Belleview officer arrested for sharing information from department database, possessing drugs

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Belleview Police Department arrested one of their own after an officer was accused of improperly sharing information from the police department database. He also faces drug possession charges.

Belleview Police Department confirms Gregory Freeman, 53, was arrested on Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful computer access.

Freeman was placed on suspension on Sept. 7 due to an internal affairs investigation. Investigators determined he had accessed secure databases for “personal reasons” and shared the information with people who were not authorized.

Investigators searched Freeman’s home where they found meth and items related to drug use.

Freeman resigned from the police department.

