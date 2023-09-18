Buchholz High School and Kanapaha Middle School are on lockdown due to bomb threats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two schools in Gainesville are on lockdown due to bomb threats. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Relations Bureau was made aware of a bomb threat by an email from an administrator at Buchholz High School Monday morning.

Deputies and Bomb squad were notified and the school was immediately locked down.

While investigating the incident, ACSO deputies learned about a second threat that was received at Kanapaha Middle School. The school was immediately locked down.

No students arriving at either school are being allowed to enter.

Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians are being used to search the interior of each school to ensure the safety of both students and faculty.

All students and faculty who are on campus are safe and secure.

This is a developing story, and we will update when we have more information.

