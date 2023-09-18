Columbia County detectives identify person of interest in 18-year-old’s murder

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to solve the murder of an 18-year-old girl after identifying a person of interest.

Detectives have identified John Leonard Bowen, 47, as a person of interest in the death of Coyoete Turner, 18. The body of the teenager was found in a field near Southwest Haltiwanger Road on Sept. 3.

Turner’s body was found partially burned making identification difficult. Detectives say they have no evidence to suggest members of Turner’s family are involved in the case.

Witness statements, evidence, and other investigative efforts have pointed to Bowen as possibly being involved in the murder. Bowen is a registered sex offender who is currently being held at the Columbia County Jail for violating registration requirements.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone in contact with Bowen to speak to Detective Truesdale at (386) 758-1375. Information about Bowen’s whereabouts on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3 is of particular interest to detectives. He may have been driving a red Dodge Journey SUV.

Coyoete Turner's body was found on the side of a field on Sunday.

“Our Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case since Coyote was discovered,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “It is horrific to think that anyone is capable of these acts. I urge anyone with information in this case to contact our office. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Coyote’s family and friends as they continue to endure this tragedy.”

