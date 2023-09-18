Deadly shooting outside of Cynthia Chestnut Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a park in Gainesville.

A visitor to Cynthia Chestnut Park called 911 before seven this evening, saying they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot.

The caller also told dispatchers they saw a man lying still in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived at the park, where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a trauma center, where he died.

Detectives are looking for any evidence leading to the shooter.

