Deadly shooting outside of Cynthia Chestnut Park
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a park in Gainesville.
A visitor to Cynthia Chestnut Park called 911 before seven this evening, saying they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot.
The caller also told dispatchers they saw a man lying still in the parking lot.
Deputies arrived at the park, where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a trauma center, where he died.
Detectives are looking for any evidence leading to the shooter.
