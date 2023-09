GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - September is National Yoga Month. Gainesville Health and Fitness yoga instructor Melissa Baker joined TV20′s Kristin Chase and TV20′s Alexus Goings to demonstrate some yoga poses.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: National Yoga Month

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.