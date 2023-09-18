GPD on the lookout for car tied to a hit-and-run death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers want you to be on the lookout for a car believed to be tied to a hit-and-run death.

Officers released this picture of a light green 2010 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver is believed to have hit and killed someone walking on Butler Boulevard on September 16th.

They say the front of the car should be heavily damaged.

GPD officials say the suspect drove into a parking lot quickly, hit the victim, and then drove away.

They’re asking for anyone with information to call.

