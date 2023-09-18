GRAPHIC: Suspects follow man home, carjack his Aston Martin in targeted crime, police say

The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.
By Zoe Strothers, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story includes content that some may find disturbing.

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Westport man had his Aston Martin carjacked from inside his garage over the weekend, police said.

The attack was caught on surveillance video in the garage.

Police said they responded to a residence on Bayberry Lane at 3:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary and carjacking.

The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage, assaulted and forcibly removed him from the blue Aston Martin.

“It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle,” police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The blue Aston Martin and dark blue BMW were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8.

Police said they believed the victim was targeted and followed back to their residence.

The Aston Martin had not been recovered, and there were no arrests as of Monday at noon.

The dark blue BMW that was involved was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau has been investigating the case.

