InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Steven Thomas Matychek, 19, booked into the Marion County Jail
15-year-old battery victim hit by a vehicle in Marion County
TV20's David Snyder is set to emcee the event.
‘It takes a Village’: Meridian Healthcare will host 7th annual ‘Steps to Wellness Luncheon’
Buchholz High School locked down as Alachua County Sheriff's Office investigated bomb threat
Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools locked down due to bomb threats
September is National Yoga Month
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses demonstration
Gainesville Health and Fitness yoga instructor Melissa Baker joined TV20′s Kristin Chase and...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses demonstration