‘It takes a Village’: Meridian Healthcare will host 7th annual ‘Steps to Wellness Luncheon’

TV20's David Snyder is set to emcee the event.
TV20's David Snyder is set to emcee the event.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with Meridian Health Care are taking steps to break the stigma of mental illness. They’re hosting the 7th annual ‘Steps to Wellness luncheon’ this week in Gainesville.

There will be guest speakers and a silent auction, with the proceeds to the health, recovery, and well-being of those affected by mental illnesses. This year’s theme is “It Takes a Village”.

TRENDING: Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools locked down due to bomb threats

“It’s really activating our village and making sure that people know what their resources are and how they can be a part of a village,” said Marketing Vice President Kandra Albury. “Understanding their roles as well as their why and just being able to support people who are on their journey to recovery.”

Albury added the goal is to normalize conversations surrounding mental illness.

“When you think about it about 1 in 4 adults are struggling with some sort of mental illness so it’s not that it‘s not uncommon, it’s actually very common.”

This event is being held at the Best Western Gateway Grand on Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m. TV20′s David Snyder is set to emcee the event.

Tickets are still available for purchase on their website.

