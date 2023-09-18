Man in Marion County has serious injuries after being hit by two cars

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was stuck by two vehicles in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the pedestrian was traveling south on County Road 464 east of Spring Lake Road Saturday night.

A vehicle traveling west struck the pedestrian. Then, another vehicle travelling west struck the pedestrian again, but this vehicle continued driving without stopping.

At this time, FHP officials only know the second vehicle may be a dark colored car.

They also have no information on the pedestrian other than that he’s a black male.

