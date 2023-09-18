Man in Marion County has serious injuries after being hit by two cars

A pedestrian was stuck by two vehicles in Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was stuck by two vehicles in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the pedestrian was traveling south on County Road 464 east of Spring Lake Road Saturday night.

A vehicle traveling west struck the pedestrian. Then, another vehicle travelling west struck the pedestrian again, but this vehicle continued driving without stopping.

TRENDING: GPD on the lookout for car tied to a hit-and-run death

At this time, FHP officials only know the second vehicle may be a dark colored car.

They also have no information on the pedestrian other than that he’s a black male.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

A pedestrian was stuck by two vehicles in Marion County.
Man in Marion County has serious injuries after being hit by two cars
Director of Dragon Rises College, Dianne Voitle, believes this treatment is crucial part of the...
Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine offers free acupuncture in Steinhatchee
The Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman’s bay didn’t suffer extensive damage, but the money raised...
Steinhatchee Marina at Deadmans bay re-opened with a live music fundraising event
Along with money, attendees are being asked to donate essential items such as food, water,...
Weekend long fundraiser event held by High Springs Brewing Company