Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando

Anthony Altick, 36, arrested for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter...
Anthony Altick, 36, arrested for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second person accused of displaying antisemitic banners off a bridge in Orlando has been arrested, this time in Alachua County.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on a warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He is accused of violating a law signed this year making it illegal to display or project images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

RELATED: Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

Law enforcement said in a news release the suspect is facing a charge of criminal mischief.
Law enforcement said in a news release the suspect is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

Last week another suspect in the case, Jason Brown, 48, was arrested. Authorities say on June 10, the men placed banners along a fence on the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando without permission. The banners hung directly over I-4 and included swastika flags and racist messages.

House Bill 269, was passed in part as a response to an incident that occurred during the 2022 Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. Demonstrators projected antisemitic messages onto TIAA Bank Field.

RELATED: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

Antisemitic message projected across TIAA Bank Field

