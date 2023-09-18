Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second person accused of displaying antisemitic banners off a bridge in Orlando has been arrested, this time in Alachua County.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on a warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He is accused of violating a law signed this year making it illegal to display or project images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.
RELATED: Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested
Last week another suspect in the case, Jason Brown, 48, was arrested. Authorities say on June 10, the men placed banners along a fence on the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando without permission. The banners hung directly over I-4 and included swastika flags and racist messages.
House Bill 269, was passed in part as a response to an incident that occurred during the 2022 Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. Demonstrators projected antisemitic messages onto TIAA Bank Field.
RELATED: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.