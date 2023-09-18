Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second person accused of displaying antisemitic banners off a bridge in Orlando has been arrested, this time in Alachua County.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on a warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He is accused of violating a law signed this year making it illegal to display or project images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

Law enforcement said in a news release the suspect is facing a charge of criminal mischief. (FDLE)

Last week another suspect in the case, Jason Brown, 48, was arrested. Authorities say on June 10, the men placed banners along a fence on the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando without permission. The banners hung directly over I-4 and included swastika flags and racist messages.

House Bill 269, was passed in part as a response to an incident that occurred during the 2022 Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. Demonstrators projected antisemitic messages onto TIAA Bank Field.

