No. 1 Wisconsin beats No. 3 Florida in five sets

Gators fall to the Badgers after a back-and-forth battle
The third-ranked Florida volleyball fell in a tightly-contested five-set match to the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 1 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Florida in five sets.

The Gators started strong with back-to-back victories, with stellar performances from AC Fitzpactrick and Kennedy Martin.

Florida won the first game 25-15 then followed with a hard-fought 25-22 victory in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

Then the tides started to change, key play maker Alexis Stucky went down in the second set due to an injury. Wisconsin then answered with a 25-21 win in the third and then won 25-22 in the fourth set, to force a fifth.

The badgers ended up winning 15-13 to clinch the match. The gators first loss of the season. However, on the bright side, Florida broke its home attendance record in the O’Dome, previously set at 8,163 in 1994, as 10,323 Gator fans swarmed the arena.

