No. 1 Wisconsin beats No. 3 Florida in five sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 1 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Florida in five sets.

The Gators started strong with back-to-back victories, with stellar performances from AC Fitzpactrick and Kennedy Martin.

Florida won the first game 25-15 then followed with a hard-fought 25-22 victory in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

Then the tides started to change, key play maker Alexis Stucky went down in the second set due to an injury. Wisconsin then answered with a 25-21 win in the third and then won 25-22 in the fourth set, to force a fifth.

The badgers ended up winning 15-13 to clinch the match. The gators first loss of the season. However, on the bright side, Florida broke its home attendance record in the O’Dome, previously set at 8,163 in 1994, as 10,323 Gator fans swarmed the arena.

