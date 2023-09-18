UF drops in public universities U.S. News & World Report ranking to No. 6

University of Florida (FILE)
University of Florida (FILE)(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of climbing the university rankings, the University of Florida has dropped to a three-way tie for sixth place in the U.S. News and World Report public university ranking.

The report has UF sharing sixth place with the University of California, San Diego and Davis. Last year the university ranked fifth, also in a three-way tie.

The ranking is the first year since 2017 that UF has not risen in the public universities report. UF did go from 29th best national university last year to 28th this year.

The discrepancy may be explained in part by a change in the formula. The Washington Post reports that many public institutions rose in the national universities ranking while private institutions fell.

RELATED: UF ranked number one public university in the country by the Wall Street Journal

The U.S. News and World Report found the average annual cost of tuition for UF is $3,679. The university also has nearly 35,000 undergraduate students with a 72 percent graduation rate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

This event is being held at the Best Western Gateway Grand on Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m.
‘It takes a Village’: Meridian Healthcare will host 7th annual ‘Steps to Wellness Luncheon’
Anthony Altick, 36, arrested for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter...
Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando
Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians used to search the interior of each school...
8th grader suspected in bomb threat at Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools
Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp
Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp
They held Tennessee’s run game that featured two backs averaging more than 6 yards a carry, to...
Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp