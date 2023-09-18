UF drops in public universities U.S. News & World Report ranking to No. 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of climbing the university rankings, the University of Florida has dropped to a three-way tie for sixth place in the U.S. News and World Report public university ranking.

The report has UF sharing sixth place with the University of California, San Diego and Davis. Last year the university ranked fifth, also in a three-way tie.

The ranking is the first year since 2017 that UF has not risen in the public universities report. UF did go from 29th best national university last year to 28th this year.

The discrepancy may be explained in part by a change in the formula. The Washington Post reports that many public institutions rose in the national universities ranking while private institutions fell.

The U.S. News and World Report found the average annual cost of tuition for UF is $3,679. The university also has nearly 35,000 undergraduate students with a 72 percent graduation rate.

