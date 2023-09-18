The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Election Day in Ocala this Tuesday. Voters have two choices to fill the district two city council seat. No one qualified to run against Ben Marciano for mayor or Kristin Dreyer for district four.

Give4Marion starts on Tuesday and lasts until Thursday. The 33 hour annual fundraiser targets Marion County non-profits.

The groundbreaking for a new center for nursing at the College of Central Florida is Thursday morning. The Ocala Metro CEP will be at the ceremony along with college leaders. The project has a $20 million bill.

Home sales numbers for August are out on Friday courtesy of Florida Realtors. The report for July showed a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped. We’ll get the latest numbers and update you on TV20.

