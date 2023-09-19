100+ nonprofits participate in Give4Marion

Give4Marion logo
Give4Marion logo(Give4Marion)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 33-hour fundraising drive for charities in Marion County kicked off on Tuesday morning.

Give4Marion began at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 and is set to end at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. The event is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Ocala.

The fundraiser features 103 nonprofits that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits that are headquartered or provide services in the city of Ocala and Marion County. All money donated during the event will be distributed to the nonprofit in 5-7 business days.

To donate, click here.

