2nd candidate files to run for Levy County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A second candidate has filed to run for Levy County Clerk of Circuit and Comptroller in the 2024 election. Levy County Commissioner Matt Brooks announced on Tuesday that he is running for the position.

Brooks, who has served on the Williston City Council and is the current District Five county commissioner, is running against Brian Gore for the position.

The Clerk of Court is responsible for maintaining records of the county and circuit courts in Levy County.

Longtime Levy County Clerk of Court Danny Shipp announced his intent to retire in July.

