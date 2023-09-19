Alachua County deputies release name of deadly shooting victim, person of interest

Javon Barclay, 28, of Ocala, named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at Cynthia Chestnut Park
Javon Barclay, 28, of Ocala, named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at Cynthia Chestnut Park(ASO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are one step closer to solving the murder of a man who was shot at a park in Gainesville on Sunday.

Deputies say Jonny Walker, 44, of Gainesville, was found with life-threatening injuries around 7 p.m. at Cynthia Chestnut Park, on Southeast 35th Street. He was taken to UF Health Trauma Center where he died.

Detectives say before the shooting, Walker was driving a gold BMW sedan. The car was missing from the crime scene.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Ocala Police spotted the stolen BMW headed north on U.S. Highway 441. Sheriff’s deputies from both Alachua and Marion counties staged along the highway to stop the vehicle.

Deputies caught up to the vehicle near the 13300 block of Highway 441 where they attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Javon Barclay, 28, of Ocala, led deputies on a chase. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop.

Barclay was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Alachua County Jail. He was booked on charges of fleeing law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. Marion County has a warrant for his arrest on unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are still investigating who is responsible for the Walker’s murder. Barclay is considered a person of interest in the case.

