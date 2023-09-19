Deadly crash near Melrose shuts down State Road 26

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in the Melrose area shuts down State Road 26. The crash happened on State Road 26 between Northeast County Road 219A and Northeast 225th Street, west of Melrose.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene. State Road 26 is shut down in both directions.

Anyone traveling in the south end of Bradford looking to go to Gainesville should consider coming through Theressa and Hampton and back to Waldo on US 301.

This is a developing story, and we will provide and update when we have more information.

TRENDING: Dozens of residents voice concerns about possible new animal shelter in Citra

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.