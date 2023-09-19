Deadly crash near Melrose shuts down State Road 26

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in the Melrose area shuts down State Road 26. The crash happened on State Road 26 between Northeast County Road 219A and Northeast 225th Street, west of Melrose.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene. State Road 26 is shut down in both directions.

Anyone traveling in the south end of Bradford looking to go to Gainesville should consider coming through Theressa and Hampton and back to Waldo on US 301.

This is a developing story, and we will provide and update when we have more information.

