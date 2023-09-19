Dozens of residents voice concerns about possible new animal shelter in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents voiced their concerns about a project to relocate the current Marion County’s Animal Shelter, to an 137-acre lot in Citra. The land was donated to the county.

The proposed animal shelter would be located off of County Road 316 near Reddick and would cost an estimated $14 million.

The shelter will hold dogs, cats, and neglected or abandoned livestock like horses, chickens and cows. Officials plan to bring veterinary services and a maximum of 400 dog kennels.

“We dropped off door hangers to every person who lives on 316, from 301 down to 441,” shared Amanda Tarte, assistant county administrator. “We were very happy with the turnout that we got to bring in to educate the neighborhood.”

However many residents who live down highway 316 worry about the noise dogs will bring, and are displaying yard signs that read “No Dog Pound.”

“We bought here because it was quiet,” shared resident Cindy Torbeck. “This street is quiet. You won’t see 20 or 30 cars on this road, you don’t hear dogs barking, you don’t smell dogs manure. It’s just a quiet area.”

Several residents shared concerns about light pollution, property values and wastewater treatment.

“I won’t be able to sell my place. Most of the people won’t. Two of them just put their houses up for sale today because so this so it’s pretty serious,” stated Trobeck.

The proposal will go the Planning and Zoning Board on September 19th.

