Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Levy County elections (FILE)
2nd candidate files to run for Levy County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30, 2023, in...
16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says