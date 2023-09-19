Grand jury indicts two suspects in Marion County deadly shooting

Luis Figueroa-Tirado, 20, (left) and Davinci Dawson, 17, (right) indicted on first degree murder charges(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old that happened over the summer.

It was a combination of forensic evidence and word of mouth that sheriff’s deputies say pointed to Davinci Dawson, 17, and Luis Figueroa-Tirado, 20, as the suspects in the death of Tylique Christie, 18. A grand jury indicted the pair on first-degree murder charges Monday.

Investigators say that on the evening of June 19, Christie was on Northwest 22nd Avenue in Ocala to sell weed. Dawson took the marijuana and ran, then Figueroa-Tirado shot Christie at close range.

Deputies are still searching for other suspects who also shot at Christie’s vehicle from nearby.

Christie died in the hospital the next day. Both men are being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

Deputies say Christie died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Woods said, “This is another tragic instance of young people killing one another. A 19-year-old’s life was senselessly cut short and the two people who we’ve so far identified as doing it were 17 years old and 20 years old. As your Sheriff, I will not stand idly by while this continues to happen, but it won’t stop until we as a community create a culture where we don’t allow this to happen. Our young people need to know that violence is never the answer and that it just leads to more violence and suffering.”

