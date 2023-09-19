Lake City City Council names a street after a victim of gun violence

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An emotional Lake City City Council moved forward to name a street after a recent victim of gun violence.

At the request of former city council member Glenel Bowden, city staff will start working out details to honor 12-year-old Mariah Reginae Smith, who was killed while watching TV in their home on August 24th.

Signs marking the “Mariah Reginae Smith Forever 12 Memorial Street” would be placed on a long street between Marion Avenue and Lake Jeffery Road.

