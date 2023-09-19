Lake City City Council names a street after a victim of gun violence

Lake City City Council moved forward to name a street after a 12-year-old victim of gun violence.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An emotional Lake City City Council moved forward to name a street after a recent victim of gun violence.

At the request of former city council member Glenel Bowden, city staff will start working out details to honor 12-year-old Mariah Reginae Smith, who was killed while watching TV in their home on August 24th.

Signs marking the “Mariah Reginae Smith Forever 12 Memorial Street” would be placed on a long street between Marion Avenue and Lake Jeffery Road.

TRENDING: Neo-Nazi demonstrator arrested in Alachua County on warrant from Orlando

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

First responders responded to a pedestrian that was hit at the intersection of US 301 and NW...
Lanes of US 301 blocked after a pedestrian was hit
Lake City City Council moved forward to name a street after a 12-year-old victim of gun violence.
Lake City City Council names a street after a victim of gun violence
First responders responded to a pedestrian that was hit at the intersection of US 301 and NW...
Lanes of US 301 blocked after a pedestrian was hit
Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians were used to search the interior of each...
8th grader suspected in bomb threat at Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools