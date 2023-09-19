Lanes of US 301 blocked after a pedestrian was hit

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound lanes of US 301 in Bradford County were blocked after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

First responders say a vehicle crashed into the pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. this evening at the intersection of 301 and NW 196th Street, just north of the bypass.

Officials say paramedics treated one patient and requested a Shandscair helicopter for an emergency airlift.

