Levy County commissioner Matt Brooks will file to run for Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioner Matt Brooks announced on Tuesday that he will file to run for Levy County Clerk of Circuit and Comptroller in the 2024 election.

“After a lot of prayer, thought and encouragement from many people in Levy County, I have decided to move forward with launching my campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, Brooks said.”

“Our current Clerk of Court, Danny J. Shipp is set to retire after his current term ends in 2024. It has been a privilege and honor to have worked alongside Mr. Shipp for seven years as a county commissioner. We have accomplished a lot of great things working together for the people of Levy County. Also, having done so, my interest has only grown stronger to pursue becoming the next Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, Brooks said.”

Brooks plans to spend the fall and spring meeting with local residents and all who interact with the the Clerk of Court’s office to hear their concerns and ideas.

Brooks will will release a comprehensive platform to voters to consider that will be focused on four key priorities before summer of 2024.

● Supporting Our Local Court System

● Supporting Our Board of County Commissioners

● Safeguarding Taxpayer Dollars

● Preserving the Records of Our Communities

Brooks has served on the Williston City Council and is the current district five county commissioner.

