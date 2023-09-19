Low voter turnout expected for Ocala City Council elections

Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald E. Landers Jr. are running for the District 2 City Council seat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is holding elections today to fill its City Council’s District 2 seat.

Only two candidates are on the ballot for the position, Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald Landers Jr.

“Things come around and you have to weigh your options,” voter James Milton said. “Ire has been doing good and Launders wants to do the same, so we just have to vote with your conviction.”

No one qualified to run against incumbent Kristen Dreyer for the District 4 seat or against Ben Marciano for Mayor back in July.

According to VoteMarion.gov, only 59 ballots were submitted during early voting, with fewer than 2,000 submitted by mail.

Ocala officials expect a lower voter turnout because there are only two candidates on the ballot.

“If you don’t vote, your voice won’t be heard, that’s what I figure and you can’t complain if you don’t vote,” voter Clearance Taylor said.

There are 16 voting precincts in Ocala, and they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

