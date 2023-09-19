Marion County Commissioner Matt McClain sworn in

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners met with a new face on the board for the first time on Tuesday.

Commissioner Matt McClain was officially sworn in just before the start of the meeting Tuesday morning. McClain, the son of state Rep. Stan McClain, was appointed Gov. Ron Desantis on Friday.

McClain is filling the seat left vacant by Jeff Gold when he resigned in June. He most recently served as a legislative aid to state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

