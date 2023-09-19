New manager joins Levy County Animal Services

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - “We have an open-door policy and I want the citizens to know that I’m intrigued with their opinions”, Rod Hastings is joining Levy County Animal Services after 27 years in the county’s solid waste department.

Last month we told you about issues the department was having when the veterinarian quit around the same time an outbreak of parvovirus infected many of the animals at the shelter.

Hastings said a part-time vet is now working two days a week and officials are working to fill a full-time position. “Spaying and neutering is a big thing without a full-time vet. You have to slow down the process. We’re not able to get out in the community and advertise the dogs like they need to be because we cannot spay and neuter as quickly as we would like. A full time will be able to open doors to opportunity”

56 dogs and 6 cats are currently up for adoption at the shelter.

Hastings said they are accepting animals from off the streets, but none brought in by their owners. “We try to keep 5-6 kennels available for individuals that have to go out when we have to send one of our officers out to get a dog that was bitten.”

He said in unfortunate circumstances where the animal is in poor condition, euthanasia is on the table for a small percentage.

Overall Hastings said he will work with Levy County residents and leaders to increase public relations efforts in adopting these dogs and cats.

They have 5 full-time staff members but are looking to increase the number of volunteers.

Some of these would come through a new program working with inmates at Lancaster Correctional in Gilchrist County.

“I want to get to know the volunteers. I want them to have the personality that relates to the animals. A calm demeanor.”

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8-4 and people are encouraged to come any time.

