New manager joins Levy County Animal Services

New manager joins Levy County Animal Services
New manager joins Levy County Animal Services(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - “We have an open-door policy and I want the citizens to know that I’m intrigued with their opinions”, Rod Hastings is joining Levy County Animal Services after 27 years in the county’s solid waste department.

Last month we told you about issues the department was having when the veterinarian quit around the same time an outbreak of parvovirus infected many of the animals at the shelter.

Hastings said a part-time vet is now working two days a week and officials are working to fill a full-time position. “Spaying and neutering is a big thing without a full-time vet. You have to slow down the process. We’re not able to get out in the community and advertise the dogs like they need to be because we cannot spay and neuter as quickly as we would like. A full time will be able to open doors to opportunity”

56 dogs and 6 cats are currently up for adoption at the shelter.

Hastings said they are accepting animals from off the streets, but none brought in by their owners. “We try to keep 5-6 kennels available for individuals that have to go out when we have to send one of our officers out to get a dog that was bitten.”

He said in unfortunate circumstances where the animal is in poor condition, euthanasia is on the table for a small percentage.

Overall Hastings said he will work with Levy County residents and leaders to increase public relations efforts in adopting these dogs and cats.

They have 5 full-time staff members but are looking to increase the number of volunteers.

Some of these would come through a new program working with inmates at Lancaster Correctional in Gilchrist County.

“I want to get to know the volunteers. I want them to have the personality that relates to the animals. A calm demeanor.”

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8-4 and people are encouraged to come any time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Marion County Commission meets for the first time with new board member
Marion County Commissioner Matt McClain sworn in
Traffic diverted as crews respond to SUV fire in NW Gainesville
SUV bursts into flames due to crash in Northwest Gainesville
Give4Marion logo
100+ nonprofits participate in Give4Marion
Fatal crash (gfx)
Deadly crash near Melrose shuts down State Road 26