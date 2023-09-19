Ocala man arrested after assaulting a cyclist and taking their mountain bike
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Ocala after they say he assaulted a cyclist and stole their mountain bike.
Deputies say George Pineda, 53, was drinking on Friday when he punched a victim before stealing their bike.
TRENDING: Dozens of residents voice concerns about possible new animal shelter in Citra
Officials say he didn’t get too far before they arrested him.
During their investigation, deputies learned Pineda has a history of battery charges.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.