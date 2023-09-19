Ocala man arrested after assaulting a cyclist and taking their mountain bike

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Ocala after they say he assaulted a cyclist and stole their mountain bike.

Deputies say George Pineda, 53, was drinking on Friday when he punched a victim before stealing their bike.

TRENDING: Dozens of residents voice concerns about possible new animal shelter in Citra

Officials say he didn’t get too far before they arrested him.

During their investigation, deputies learned Pineda has a history of battery charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.