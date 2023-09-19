Sliver Alert still out for a 76-year-old woman last seen in the Crystal River area
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A silver alert is still in effect for a woman who was last seen in Crystal River area.
Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies issued a silver alert for Dianne Durling, 76, who was last seen on Monday, September 11th.
Over the weekend, deputies from Citrus County and Levy County found her vehicle submerged in the water near Yankeetown.
TRENDING: Marion County commissioners review traffic study on notorious intersection
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.