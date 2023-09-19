SUV bursts into flames due to crash in Northwest Gainesville

Traffic diverted as crews respond to SUV fire in NW Gainesville
Traffic diverted as crews respond to SUV fire in NW Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some morning commuters had to take a detour after a crash caused a car fire in Gainesville on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Northwest 55th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews.

TRENDING: Deadly crash near Melrose shuts down State Road 26

The intersection was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted as the fire was extinguished and the debris removed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Give4Marion logo
100+ nonprofits participate in Give4Marion
Fatal crash (gfx)
Deadly crash near Melrose shuts down State Road 26
Brooks has served on the Williston City Council and is the current district five county...
Levy County commissioner Matt Brooks will file to run for Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller
The Dixie County Bears took on the Trenton Tigers in a game that was rescheduled in late August.
Dixie County residents using football to move forward after Idalia