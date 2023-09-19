SUV bursts into flames due to crash in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some morning commuters had to take a detour after a crash caused a car fire in Gainesville on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Northwest 55th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews.

The intersection was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted as the fire was extinguished and the debris removed.

