Three NCFL schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Education recognizes 3 North Central Florida schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The Alachua Learning Academy in Alachua, Queen of Peace Catholic Academy in Gainesville, and The Children’s Reading Center Charter School in Palatka all received the distinction on Tuesday.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on academic excellence or progress in closing gaps among student subgroups. This is the 40th cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Schools are recognized as being in one of two performance categories.

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are leaders in the state by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are leaders in closing the achievement gaps between student groups and all students. Nominated schools complete extensive applications describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parents and community involvement.

Alachua Learning Academy, The Children’s Reading Center, and Queen of Peace Catholic Academy are recognized as Exemplary High Performing Schools.

Eleven other Florida schools were also recognized with this distinction, such as Pine View School in Osprey, Edgewood Jr/Sr High School in Merritt Island, and Sunset Elementary School in Miami.

