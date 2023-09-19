Tom Wells of Gainesville files to run for the district three seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first candidate has stepped up to challenge third district congresswoman Kat Cammack in next year’s election.

Tom Beckwith Wells of Gainesville has filed to run as a democrat.

He’s hoping the fourth time is the charm, having been defeated in the last three elections.

So far, he and Cammack are the only candidates to file to run in the third district race next year.

