UF fall career showcase begins Tuesday

The event continues tomorrow showcasing recruiters from technical professions.
The event continues tomorrow showcasing recruiters from technical professions.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are starting to attend this semester’s career showcase events.

The fall non-technical career showcase was held at the O’Connell Center on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students were able to meet with more than 600 different recruiters in different non-technical fields.

“It’s never too early to start going to career showcase,” junior Frankie Mammoliti said. “If you even have an inkling or you know a little desire to show up, it’s never not the right time.”

Organizers anticipate around 5,000 students visiting the fair throughout the two days.

