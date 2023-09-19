UF fall career showcase begins Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are starting to attend this semester’s career showcase events.

The fall non-technical career showcase was held at the O’Connell Center on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students were able to meet with more than 600 different recruiters in different non-technical fields.

“It’s never too early to start going to career showcase,” junior Frankie Mammoliti said. “If you even have an inkling or you know a little desire to show up, it’s never not the right time.”

The event continues tomorrow showcasing recruiters from technical professions.

Organizers anticipate around 5,000 students visiting the fair throughout the two days.

