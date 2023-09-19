Upgrades to High Springs water distribution system start next month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city leaders say upgrades to the city’s water distribution system are starting next month.

Officials say they have partnered with HST Utility to install new advanced meters.

They say this tech gives them the ability to track how much water is used electronically.

The 2,800 new meters will take about two months to install.

