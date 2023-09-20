7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull

A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.(WRTV via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) - A 7-year-old Indiana girl is home with her family after experiencing what doctors call a “freak accident” that nearly took her life.

According to reports, the young girl named Olivia was playing at a friend’s house last month when a blow dart went inside her nose and became embedded in the base of her skull.

She was transported to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and underwent surgery within hours.

Doctors said the dart was in the base of the skull, right next to a very important blood vessel.

“The first thing I wanted to say is how is she doing? And it was miraculously, I mean, she was perfectly normal through every step of the procedure,” said neurosurgeon Mitesh Shah.

According to doctors, the situation could have been fatal if the dart had gone deeper, and that it’s a miracle it didn’t.

Olivia’s mother said she is grateful to the team of doctors and nurses who saved her daughter’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

