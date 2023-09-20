Alachua County School Board hears concerns about and support for GHS club

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether its the club or the communication, Alachua County School District officials won’t release any information or comment on a complaint filed after a new club presentation at a high school.

A meeting for club G.A.I.N a subset of a pre-collegiate program was held at Gainesville High School last month. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, one resident said the program was different and exciting. A club member said it’s like a brotherhood with everyone working together to keep their grades up. They have to maintain a 3.5 GPA to be a part of this club. He also stated that this program is meant to take them to different colleges.

The complaint was filed by a concerned parent who requested to see the club’s presentation that was shown to the students. The parent did not receive the information in a timely manner.

“The district made mistakes. You know there is statute that lines out what you’re supposed to do when a parent makes an inquiry and those things didn’t happen in a timely fashion,” Anne Koterba, a resident who attended the school board meeting said.

Florida law states that a parent must receive requested information within 10 days.

“I do care that a Parent’s Bill of Rights is for all parents, regardless of how you look, regardless of your race, ethnicity, gender, who you love,” resident Armando Gomez said.

At the school board meeting, NAACP President, Evelyn Foxx, also shared her thoughts on the program and the complaint.

“I think the program is good, however if we have not provided the one parent with the information she requested give it to her, but don’t let that be a hinderance on that program,” Foxx said.

The district is now investigating if the policy was violated, but officials say they can’t comment on this matter until 10 days after employees are made aware of the results from the investigation.

TV20 requested the presentation given to students at the club. School district officials decline to provide the information because a complaint was filed.

