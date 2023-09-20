Alachua County School Board officials discuss controversial high school club

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents and students defended a high school club that caused controversy for the Alachua County school board.

It started with a parent complaint to the district about their questions on Club G.A.I.N. at Gainesville High School.

The parent says the information they requested from ACPS officials was unclear and missed the mandatory 10-day deadline outlined the Parents’ Bill of Rights law.

“We have supported pre-collegiate and will continue to do so,” Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew said. “What I also have to just say rather than doing some things in the public forum, we do need to move on to serve our kids. I would like to say that a formal complaint has been submitted to our Alachua County Public Schools HR office if you’re wondering why I’m being quiet, it’s the prudent thing to do because certain things may land on my desk.”

The superintendent says they are investigating alleged violation of school board policy, based on the parent’s complaints about the club.

