American Red Cross offers financial assistance to Hurricane Idalia survivors

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Financial assistance is being offered by the American Red Cross to people who lost their homes due to Hurricane Idalia at a center in Levy County.

Residents of Yankeetown can meet with Red Cross intake workers from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Women’s Center, 5 56th St., Yankeetown every day until Sept. 25. Officials encourage residents to make an appointment at redcross.org/Idalia, however, walk-ins are welcome.

To be eligible for this program, households must meet these three requirements:

  • Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Florida or Georgia and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so severe that repairs are not feasible.
  • This may include substantial failure of the roof, walls, or foundation, or a water line above 18 inches.
  • You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence.

RELATED: Hurricane Idalia FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Gilchrist County

FEMA assistance is not a requirement to receive Red Cross financial assistance, however, officials recommend applying for federal disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

