Belleview Commissioners ban internet cafes, fishing games

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The last hotspot for gambling at internet cafes in Marion County is no more.

On Tuesday, Belleview City Commissioners voted 4-0 to ban the businesses in the city. Commissioner Michael Goldman was absent during the vote. Eight of these businesses operate in the city and Colleen Buelow is sad to see them go.

“It’s a shame if they do close them down, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs, the guards the people who work the place, It will be a shame. Not only for us as entertainment but for them as professionals,” said Buelow.

Commissioners and some residents believe that only people outside the city are the ones coming to town to play these “fish games” or other “games of skill.” During an investigation by the Belleview Police Department, officers found illegal game machines at at least one of the businesses in the city. Citing state laws, the ordinance was written and passed. Commissioner Ray Livsey says the city’s hands are tied.

“I’m pro-business. I hate to see anybody go out of business, I hate to see workers lose their jobs. But, it gets down to the point, Us as commissioners, we have to do what the law says and what’s best for the city of Belleview,” said Livsey.

