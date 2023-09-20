Budget cuts forcing changes upon Starke police and fire departments

The cuts are an alternative to a full consolidation of services with Braford County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford Fire Rescue(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Major changes are coming to both the police and fire departments in Starke after the city commission approved the 2024 budget at a meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief, Jeff Johnson, said the department’s budget is being cut in half, by about a million dollars.

As a result of the cuts, Chief Johnson is losing six officers from his department--reducing the total number from 18 to 12.

He also said the number of on-duty officers at any time will be reduced from three to two.

“I don’t think we’ve gotten to the point where we’re not serving the citizens of Starke and keeping them safe,” said Johnson, “but we are limited at this point on the offensive side.”

As a result of the cuts, Assistant Chief, Barry Warren, said he is retiring two years early to open more money for positions within the department.

“There’s just so much he does for the community,” said Johnson about his Assistant Chief, “I allow him to do it, but he doesn’t have to do that. He steps up to the plate each and every time, I got the confidence in him, and he does a wonderful job.”

Meanwhile, the Fire Department also faces major changes.

Fire Chief, Gary Wise, said his budget is being slashed by $500 thousand, about a third of his current budget.

His staff is being cut in half from 12 to six, and the number of on-duty fire fighters will go from four to two.

The cuts are an alternative to a full consolidation of services with Braford County Sheriff’s Office and Bradford Fire Rescue.

A referendum was set to be placed on the ballot in March, but that option is no longer being pursued for now.

“Obviously the people of the city of Starke want a police department and they want a fire department,” said Chief Johnson. “Both of them have been really cut. We’re going to be going probably to two firefighters per shift and two police officers per shift.”

Chief Johnson and Chief Wise both said they are losing some of the best staff they have ever had.

“I was very clear that we were losing probably the best team I’ve ever had.” said Johnson. “Matter of fact I know it was the best team I’ve ever had.”

Both said a majority of the staff that have had to leave their departments have already found jobs with other agencies.

