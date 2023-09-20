City manager of Lake City resigns, new manager search to begin

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders will have to begin the search for a new city manager after Paul Dyal announced his intent to step down.

On Tuesday, Dyal presented a letter to Mayor Stephen Witt formally announcing his plan to resign in one month’s time. Witt tells TV20, that city leaders will select an interim city manager before Dyal leaves and then work to find a permanent replacement.

Dyal served as the interim city manager before having a contract to be the permanent city manager approved in January of this year. Prior to Dyal, the city went about a year and a half without a city manager.

