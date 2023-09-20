Defense attorney requests withdrawal from representing one of the defendants from the shooting at American Legion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of three defendants in the mass shooting at the Gainesville American Legion two years ago is going to need a new lawyer.

Court records filed Tuesday show that court-appointed defense attorney Yvens Pierre-Antoine wants to withdraw from representing Javari Baptiste, 19.

Pierre-Antoine cited an irreconcilable conflict with the defendant.

Baptiste is charged with attempted second degree murder in the birthday party shooting that killed one young man and wounded four others.

