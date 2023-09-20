Dunnellon man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man from Dunnellon after a young girl revealed the sexual abuse he allegedly committed.

Nathan Laudenslager, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age 12 by an adult. The investigation began on July 21 when the girl’s mother reported the crimes.

During a forensic interview, the victim recounted how Laudenslager orally penetrated her on two occasions.

Laudenslager is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

