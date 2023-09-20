FDLE: Columbia County deputy acted ‘lawfully’ in deadly shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy is back on duty after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation cleared him of wrongdoing in a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say, Deputy Brian Rix, a school resource officer, was on his way home on Sept. 8 when he was sent to respond to a domestic disturbance on Southeast Patio Glen. When Rix arrived, he saw Quentin Hill, 32, holding Laquisha Harper, 32, in a chokehold.

As the deputy confronted him, Hill pulled out a gun and shot Harper, killing her.

The deputy fired three shots at Hill, all of which struck him. Hill died as a result of his wounds.

Two people are dead as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting

RELATED: Woman shot in Columbia County, deputy shoots suspected gunman

As is standard protocol, Rix was placed on administrative leave while an FDLE review of the incident was conducted. The agency found that Rix acted lawfully when he shot Hill. Rix returned to normal duty on Sept. 15.

“While we would have hoped for a different outcome, I am proud that Deputy Rix relied on his training and experience to prevent further loss of life,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We continue to pray for everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.