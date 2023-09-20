Horse Capital TV highlights rare pony breeds

In this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you how one Ocala resident bred a horse that looks like a familiar firehouse pup.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses come in plenty of shapes and sizes. There are even some that look like other animals.

