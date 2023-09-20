Hurricane Idalia FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Gilchrist County

TV20 Drone footage shows the effort to rebuild Cedar Key and Horseshoe Beach after the hurricane
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA is opening a disaster recovery center in Gilchrist County to offer assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The center opened on Tuesday at the Gilchrist County Library, 105 NE 11 Street in Trenton, and will close at the end of the day. On Wednesday, the center will open at Bell Community Center 1219 N Main Street in Bell from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Additional disaster recovery centers can be found here. The centers provide people impacted by natural disasters with information from state agencies FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Staff can help people apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources available.

Those in need do not have to visit a center to apply, they can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

Residents of Dixie, Levy, Suwannee, Hamilton, Taylor, and Citrus counties can apply for disaster assistance

