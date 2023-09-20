Ire Bethea Sr. wins reelection for Ocala City Council District 2 seat

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ire Bethea Sr. celebrated his victory surrounded by friends and family. He tracked the polls in the New St. Johns Baptist church in Ocala.

Bethea told TV20 he is excited to continue serving his community.

Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald Landers competed for the District 2 council seat. He said keeping his seat will allow him to continue working on public safety, affordable housing, and infrastructure.

“I’m excited about the opportunity. I don’t take this lightly. This is from the heart,” shared Bethea. “This is a calling from him that sits on high and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen, make change happen.”

Bethea said he aims to make the city of Ocala safer by hiring more police officers. He told TV20 the role he played in building the Mary Sue Rich Center was crucial to his victory.

“We can sit down and talk about the issues and things in our neighbors and what we can do to help solve them,” shared Bethea.

He said he felt confident the votes would lean in his favor and received nearly 68% of the votes. Overall, he earned nearly 2,000 votes.

Bethea has represented District 2 for nearly four years and said he’s committed to serving four more.

