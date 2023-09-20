Ire Bethea Sr. wins reelection for Ocala City Council District 2 seat

Bethea received nearly 68% of the votes.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ire Bethea Sr. celebrated his victory surrounded by friends and family. He tracked the polls in the New St. Johns Baptist church in Ocala.

Bethea told TV20 he is excited to continue serving his community.

Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald Landers competed for the District 2 council seat. He said keeping his seat will allow him to continue working on public safety, affordable housing, and infrastructure.

“I’m excited about the opportunity. I don’t take this lightly. This is from the heart,” shared Bethea. “This is a calling from him that sits on high and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen, make change happen.”

Bethea said he aims to make the city of Ocala safer by hiring more police officers. He told TV20 the role he played in building the Mary Sue Rich Center was crucial to his victory.

“We can sit down and talk about the issues and things in our neighbors and what we can do to help solve them,” shared Bethea.

He said he felt confident the votes would lean in his favor and received nearly 68% of the votes. Overall, he earned nearly 2,000 votes.

Bethea has represented District 2 for nearly four years and said he’s committed to serving four more.

TRENDING STORY: Funeral home that took months to deliver infant’s ashes now under investigation

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Bethea received nearly 68% of the votes.
Ire Bethea Sr. gets reelected for Ocala City Council District 2 seat
Funeral home that took months to deliver infant’s ashes now under investigation
Funeral home that took months to deliver infant’s ashes now under investigation
Parents and students defended a high school club that caused controversy for the Alachua County...
Alachua County School Board officials discuss controversial high school club
Parents and students defended a high school club that caused controversy for the Alachua County...
Alachua County School Board officials discuss controversial high school club