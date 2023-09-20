MCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon

Deputies and detectives are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near the 10,000 block of...
Deputies and detectives are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near the 10,000 block of Highway 41 just north of Dunnellon(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting occurred on the 10000 block of Highway 41 near Dunnellon.

The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. None of the deputies were hurt.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

FEMA (GFX)
Hurricane Idalia FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Gilchrist County
Art Adkins tells us about an award named after a one of the greatest marathoners of all time.
North Central Florida Treasures: The Rosa Mota Lifetime Achievement Award
Parents and students defended a high school club that caused controversy for the Alachua County...
Alachua County School Board officials discuss controversial high school club
Baptiste is charged with attempted second degree murder in the birthday party shooting that...
Defense attorney requests withdrawal from representing defendant from the shooting at American Legion