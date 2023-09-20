MCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting occurred on the 10000 block of Highway 41 near Dunnellon.

The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. None of the deputies were hurt.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

