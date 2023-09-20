New UF historic marker honors Women’s Club

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Women’s Club in Gainesville is celebrating more than 100 years of history.

UF has a new historic marker recognizing the club. Members gathered at the clubhouse this morning to mark the occasion.

“The Women’s Club was a wonderful place to meet other women that you have a lot in common with,” said Maureen Nessmith, president from 2011-2013. “People that are also interested in current events of the day and also interested in the University of Florida.”

The club formed in 1922, more than two decades before UF started admitting women full time. Most of the original members were wives of faculty members.

Over the years, one of the goals was making women students feel welcome.

The club disbanded last year.

TRENDING: North Florida redistricting fight teed up in federal court as state case proceeds

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.