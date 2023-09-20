North Central Florida Treasures: The Rosa Mota Lifetime Achievement Award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has an Atlantis Crystal Bowl named after a pioneer in women’s athletics, Rosa Mota.

Rosa Mota is the first Portuguese woman to win an Olympic gold medal, also the first woman to break the two-hour barrier in the New York Marathon. She is considered to be one of the greatest marathoners of all time. In this Atlantis Crystal Bowl it’s inscribed " Vitalis Premio Rosa Mota " The Rosa Mota lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2002 Grete Waitz was the recipient of this award for her many accomplishments as a marathoner, including winning the New York Marathon over a dozen times. Grete Waitz was the recipient of this award in 2002. Only 250 of these awards were made, in a retail setting this award is worth $750.

