North Central Florida Treasures: The Rosa Mota Lifetime Achievement Award

Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has an Atlantis Crystal Bowl named after a pioneer in women’s athletics, Rosa Mota.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has an Atlantis Crystal Bowl named after a pioneer in women’s athletics, Rosa Mota.

Rosa Mota is the first Portuguese woman to win an Olympic gold medal, also the first woman to break the two-hour barrier in the New York Marathon. She is considered to be one of the greatest marathoners of all time. In this Atlantis Crystal Bowl it’s inscribed " Vitalis Premio Rosa Mota " The Rosa Mota lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2002 Grete Waitz was the recipient of this award for her many accomplishments as a marathoner, including winning the New York Marathon over a dozen times. Grete Waitz was the recipient of this award in 2002. Only 250 of these awards were made, in a retail setting this award is worth $750.

